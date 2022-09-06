Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica

MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica
MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica(MBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tunica, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert in Tunica.

Mashyla Jackson, 15, was last seen on Park Drive just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

MBI noted that family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Jackson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Cleotha Abston
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death

Latest News

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Gibson's Donuts
5 Star Stories: Gibson’s Donuts -- the donut shop that never sleeps
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’
Weather
Spencer's Forecast