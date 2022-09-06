Advertise with Us
LIVE: Mid-South officials give update on Eliza Fletcher kidnapping, murder investigation

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and several other law enforcement officials are giving an update on the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher.

This story will be updated with information from the news conference.

