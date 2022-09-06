Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning.

Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher.

Now comes mourning — for Fletcher’s family, friends, coworkers, and her junior kindergarten students at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in East Memphis.

“Since last Friday, this has really hit everyone really hard. I would say in particular the members of St. Mary’s School,” said Bishop Phoebe Roaf, who represents the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee.

Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s released a statement that reads in part:

“We lit candles to remember Liza who was a bright light in our community. Liza embodied the song that we sing every week in Early Childhood chapel, “This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine.”

Roaf said in times like these when tragedy strikes, faith and community give comfort like nothing else can.

“None of us are isolated,” Roaf said. “We are part of the community beyond just one congregation.”

Roaf added that there will be opportunities to help the Fletcher family in the future. However, she reiterated the family’s wishes released in a statement earlier today to give them peace and privacy in their time of grief.

