Doctor shares infant safe sleep practices

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Baby Safety Month and according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), window blind cords are among the top five hidden hazards in homes.

Pediatric Emergency Care Physician Dr. Christina Johns joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to provide clear and actionable advice to parents on how to navigate infant safe sleep practices.

Dr. Johns also discussed the hazards of placing cribs near window blinds due to their potential for infant strangulation.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

