Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village.

According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.

The suspects fled the scene with Conidenz still in the backseat of the vehicle. They were last seen heading north on Jasmine Drive. The Mazda has a Tennessee license plate -- #551BFGJ.

Conidenz is described as a male Hispanic in his late teens or early twenties, 5′3, skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Investigators have not released a picture of the victim at this time.

MPD says the victim works at Restaurant Alicia located at 4284 Winchester Road.

If you see him or know where he is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
Cleotha Abston
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM

Latest News

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Search for Eliza Fletcher enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 9/6
Cleotha Abston
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing