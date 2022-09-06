City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village.

According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.

The suspects fled the scene with Conidenz still in the backseat of the vehicle. They were last seen heading north on Jasmine Drive. The Mazda has a Tennessee license plate -- #551BFGJ.

Conidenz is described as a male Hispanic in his late teens or early twenties, 5′3, skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Investigators have not released a picture of the victim at this time.

MPD says the victim works at Restaurant Alicia located at 4284 Winchester Road.

If you see him or know where he is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

