Body found amid Liza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Liza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning.

Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D.

However, the area of Monday night’s scene was the same area police say Cleotha Abston was seen cleaning the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping of Liza Fletcher.

Friends of Fletcher say they’re fearing the worst.

Earlier on Monday, new charges emerged for Abston from a police report filed just one day before Liza Fletcher’s abduction.

It was confirmed over the weekend that this is not the first time Abston has been involved in a kidnapping case, either.

In 2001, he was sentenced to 24 years for kidnapping the late Kemper Durand, a prominent Memphis attorney.

Abston remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

He’s due back in court Tuesday morning.

