2 juveniles injured after shooting in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are in the hospital after a shooting in Berclair overnight.

Memphis Police Department says the teens were shot at a gas station on Macon Road around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Any information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.