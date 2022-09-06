Advertise with Us
2 juveniles injured after shooting in Berclair

(WLBT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are in the hospital after a shooting in Berclair overnight.

Memphis Police Department says the teens were shot at a gas station on Macon Road around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Any information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

