Your First Alert to a somewhat unsettled pattern for the week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front combined with an area of low pressure will keep clouds and a few showers in the mix as the work week begins, but better rain chances return by the end of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light West wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours along with a light West wind and high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

