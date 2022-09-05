Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say

Kendria Applewhite, 29.
Kendria Applewhite, 29.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.

When the Memphis Fire Department arrived, the victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at approximately 10:22 a.m.

Investigators located a witness who provided them with an account of the events leading to the victim’s death.

During the investigation, Kendria Applewhite, 29, was developed as the person responsible and was located at her mother’s house.

Applewhite was then transported to the Homicide Bureau where she refused to speak to investigators, the affidavit reads.

She was then charged with second-degree murder and transported to Jail East.

Applewhite is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
John Champion
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

Latest News

A City Watch Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after Elber Gomez Velasquez did not return home...
Missing man’s body found, last seen fleeing crash scene
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens
Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system
Entrance to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?