Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.

When the Memphis Fire Department arrived, the victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at approximately 10:22 a.m.

Investigators located a witness who provided them with an account of the events leading to the victim’s death.

During the investigation, Kendria Applewhite, 29, was developed as the person responsible and was located at her mother’s house.

Applewhite was then transported to the Homicide Bureau where she refused to speak to investigators, the affidavit reads.

She was then charged with second-degree murder and transported to Jail East.

Applewhite is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

