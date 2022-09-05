Advertise with Us
Traffic delayed on South Third Street due to critical crash

The scene on South Third Street.
The scene on South Third Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street and Horn Lake Road due to a critical two-vehicle crash, police say.

Officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.

One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

