Traffic delayed on South Third Street due to critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street and Horn Lake Road due to a critical two-vehicle crash, police say.

Officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.

One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.