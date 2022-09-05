Rising humidity and more clouds to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but we are dealing with patchy dense fog. Fog will mix out between 8 and 9 am. The clouds will stick around all day. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s because of the high humidity. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon, especially in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% before 9 pm. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Although we will see some sun, it will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon scattered showers will also be possible through mid-week. Humidity will continue to climb tomorrow. High temperatures will top out around 90 tomorrow and then upper 80s on Wednesday. Humidity will drop slightly Thursday before rising back up over the weekend.

WEEKEND: An approaching cold front will bring additional chances for showers and cooler temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s.

