MPD searched the area of where the accused kidnapper lives

MPD Found Evidence of Eliza Fletcher
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department searched the area of South Orleans Street where the accused kidnapper lives.

This morning the police seized a dumpster in the area of South Orleans Street and took bags out of the dumpster for evidence.

Also in that area is where Cleo Abston’s brother lives, Mario Abston, who was taken into custody by police yesterday for drug charges.

A woman was also taken into custody for questioning.

The crime scene unit was in that area until 3 pm today.

Eliza Fletcher, at this moment, has not been found and is still an ongoing investigation.

