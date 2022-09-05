Missing man’s body found, last seen fleeing crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have located the body of a man on Knight Arnold Road who fled a crash scene Monday morning.

On Saturday night, police responded to a two-car crash at Winchester Road and Outland Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, around 11 p.m., officers located one unoccupied vehicle that was involved in the crash. The people who occupied the car fled the scene.

Officers were told that two men fled from the crashed vehicle and jumped into a nearby ditch/ravine presumed to be Tenmile Creek.

The two men were not located.

The second unknown vehicle involved reportedly drove away from the scene.

On Sunday morning, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a missing person call on Winchester Road near Knight Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, a man told police that he and his cousin were the occupants of the crashed vehicle the day prior.

He then confirmed that both he and his cousin fled the scene and jumped into a nearby ditch/ravine.

He said his cousin, 29-year-old Elber Gomez Velasquez, who was the driver of the car, did not return home.

Officers issued a City Watch Sunday afternoon and searched the area, along with Canine and Air Support, but Velasquez was not found.

On Monday morning, at around 10:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3800 Knight Arnold Road, which backs up against Tenmile Creek.

Police say Velasquez was found dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

No signs of foul play were indicated.

