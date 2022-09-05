Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is detained in connection to the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

