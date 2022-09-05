Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is detained in connection to the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
John Champion
A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

Latest News

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM
MPD take the dumpster for evidence leading up to Eliza Fletcher.
MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 9/5
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping