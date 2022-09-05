Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Large police presence, crime scene emerges in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street.

Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.

There’s been no confirmation that this is related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also seen outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still on location.

Updates will be provided as details unravel.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
John Champion
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

Latest News

Cleotha Abston
New charges face Cleotha Abston ahead of first hearing
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 5, 2022
Kendria Applewhite, 29.
Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say
New charges face Cleotha Abston ahead of first hearing
New charges face Cleotha Abston ahead of first hearing