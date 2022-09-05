Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that they have returned water pressure to Jackson.

He acknowledges the possible challenges ahead, but he is hopeful.

We have restored water pressure to Jackson. pic.twitter.com/e3bv4ZVkkz — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 5, 2022

