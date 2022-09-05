Advertise with Us
Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson

Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens(WLBT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that they have returned water pressure to Jackson.

He acknowledges the possible challenges ahead, but he is hopeful.

