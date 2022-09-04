MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for kidnapped Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church.

It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliz Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza.

MPD shared that the GMC train had been located, and one person was detained just moments ago.

Her family posted a 50 thousand-dollar reward yesterday evening and issued a statement.

Eliza’s family says, “We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime.”

