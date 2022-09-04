Advertise with Us
Vigil was held for Kidnapped Eliza Fletcher

A Vigil for Eliza Fletcher was held at Second Presbyterian Church.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for kidnapped Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church.

It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliz Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza.

MPD shared that the GMC train had been located, and one person was detained just moments ago.

Her family posted a 50 thousand-dollar reward yesterday evening and issued a statement.

Eliza’s family says, “We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime.”

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Kidnapper's vehicle found
Stolen Plane Crashed
