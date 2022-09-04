Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for kidnapped Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church.

It has been around 48 hours since the disappearance of Fletcher, and Saturday friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza.

A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to see the evil in the world, and we are just praying with hope that she will be found alive.”

They had prayer cards with a passage from the book of Psalms 23. They asked those to lift up Liza, her husband, and two boys in this great time of need.

MPD shared that the GMC train was located, and one person was detained just moments ago.

Her family posted a $50,000 reward Friday evening and issued a statement.

“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime,” said Fletcher’s family.

“We wanna start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support. Liza has touched the hearts of many people, and it shows,” said Mike Kenney, Fletcher’s uncle.

