Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt.

A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives, and largely stymied the Tigers throughout the first half, save for a field goal.

That included two scored from Jo’quavious Marks in the second quarter to grow the lead.

Memphis finally got into the end zone in the 3rd quarter, when Jeyvon Ducker scored on a 50-yard run.

The Bulldogs took a 35-10 lead into the fourth quarter and allowed another Memphis touchdown to make things interesting.

But a Will Rogers touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey would pull things out of reach as Mississippi State would hang on to win, 49-23.

