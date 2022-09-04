Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers again today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog has been observed in a few places this morning, which will lift shortly after sunrise. Expect more of the same weather from yesterday for today as additional showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The best chances of seeing showers and storms will be across western Tennessee and north Mississippi.

TODAY: Clouds, some sun, and isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and evening, mainly in west TN and north MS. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible along with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

LABOR DAY: Expect clouds with some sun. Isolated showers and a thunderstorm is possible, but many areas may stay dry. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Pretty much a rinse an repeat forecast. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with isolated showers and storms each day.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Pilot in custody after flying, making threats in Mississippi
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash that was driving a stolen vehicle.
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More clouds, some sun and a few downpours through Labor Day
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 3, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Not a washout, but the holiday weekend will feature scattered showers