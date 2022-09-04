Hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers again today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog has been observed in a few places this morning, which will lift shortly after sunrise. Expect more of the same weather from yesterday for today as additional showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The best chances of seeing showers and storms will be across western Tennessee and north Mississippi.

TODAY: Clouds, some sun, and isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and evening, mainly in west TN and north MS. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible along with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

LABOR DAY: Expect clouds with some sun. Isolated showers and a thunderstorm is possible, but many areas may stay dry. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Pretty much a rinse an repeat forecast. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with isolated showers and storms each day.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

