A former U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association.

Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in 1993. He was appointed District Attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.

One of his most recent cases was the murder of Jessica Chambers, a 19-year-old woman who was set on fire in December 2014 in Courtland, Mississippi.

Information about his death has not been released.

The family is asking for privacy at this time; arrangements are expected to be made tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.