Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.

Footage showed Fletcher being forced into a GMC Terrain as she was jogging near the university.

Police found a smashed phone and a water bottle that belonged to her near the scene of the incident.

