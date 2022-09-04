Accused Kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.

On September 3, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston.

The police found in the home a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl.

When Abston was taken back to 170 North Main for interrogation, investigators found that Abston was convicted of possessing an illegal weapon in 2007 and sentenced to 1 year in criminal court.

Abston was transported then to Shelby County Jail for booking.

Mario Abston is being charged with a convicted felon in Possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a dangerous felony, and Possession of controlled substances.

