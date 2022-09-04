Advertise with Us
33 animals rescued from one property

33 dogs rescued from Animal Rescue Corps after being left in unlivable conditions.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thirty-three animals were rescued from one property by Animal Rescue Corps.

Thirty-three animals were rescued from a property in Pocahontas, Tennesee.

Animal rescue Corps found 29 dogs with one litter of puppies and four cats.

The cats were covered in maggots and feces in crates, and the dogs were let loose inside and outside the property’s trailer.

Multiple animals were found to have broken bones, severe anemia, high ammonia, mange, overgrown nails, fur loss, skin inflammation, and parasite infections.

Hardeman County Investor says “Not all victims are humans; sometimes it’s animals who need our assistance,”

All the animals were safely extracted and taken to Animal Rescue Corps Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tennessee.

All animals are being given medical treatment and will either be transported to trusted shelters or rescue partner organizations.

For people interested in fostering or adopting, Animal Rescue Corps will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

