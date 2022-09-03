Advertise with Us
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye.

On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat of a car with three other students when they were hit head-on by another vehicle on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. Hudson and the driver of the other vehicle succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

The crash took place right before Hudson’s first semester of junior year.

“Our hearts go out to Kelona Hudson’s parents and family, other loved ones, and our TSU students that knew and loved her,” said President Glenda Glover. “We are deeply saddened over her passing and will cherish her memory as a TSU Tiger forever.”

Hudson was an accounting major in the College of Business and came to TSU after graduating with honors and 10th in her class from Hollis F. Price Middle College High School in 2020 in Memphis.

Her parents, Ariska and Kelser Hudson said their daughter was a warming and caring person with a bubbly spirit and aspired to open her tax service one day. They added that she was passionate about community service and would read to a local elementary school during the holidays.

