TPD: Pilot threatening to intentionally crash into super store in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Tupelo Police Department received a call about a pilot threatening to crash their plane into a grocery store Saturday morning.

TPD said a pilot called 911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into the Walmart on West Main.

In a Facebook post, TPD said they’ve worked with Walmart and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores. TPD said they have been able to talk with the pilot directly.

