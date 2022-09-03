Advertise with Us
Tigers leave for Starkville and Saturday date vs Bulldogs

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III runs against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College football takes center stage this weekend.

The big one around these parts is the University of Memphis at Mississippi State. The Tigers got a big sendoff at the Murphy Athletic Complex.

All the players, like sophomore starting quarterback Seth Henigan, got encouragement from the fans as they boarded the team busses for the ride to Starkville. 

With U of M as the underdog, according to the oddsmakers, Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield has something to say about that. And so does State head coach Mike Leach, who lost to the Tigers in Memphis last year.

”I think they’re a good team. I think they have good speed.” said Leach. “They’ve got some big guys, and I thought their quarterback had an impressive first year, so I’m sure he’s better than he was last year.” 

“I feel like everyone has a lot to prove, especially on offense, I believe,” said Seth Henigan, Tiger’s quarterback. “I think we left a lot of plays on the field last year. And our guys are ready, in my opinion.” 

Kickoff for the Tigers and Bulldogs is 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville.

