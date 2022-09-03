Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has threatened to crash it in a nearby Walmart. (WCBI)
By Myracle Evans and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship
The crash scene on Graceland Drive.
Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit.
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
Dover man goes missing on hunting trip in Alaska
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

Latest News

et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 3, 2022
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash that was driving a stolen vehicle.
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 3 Part 1
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 3 Part 1
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash