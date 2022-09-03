Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Not a washout, but the holiday weekend will feature scattered showers

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system combined with a cold front will keep clouds and place and bring rain to the Mid-South. Fortunately, showers will be scattered so the holiday weekend won’t be a washout, but most of the area will get rain before the holiday weekend is over.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a light Southwest wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a light to calm wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship
The crash scene on Graceland Drive.
Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit.
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
Dover man goes missing on hunting trip in Alaska
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
First Alert: There will be rain in the Mid-South over the Labor Day weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 2, 2022
Friday afternoon weather update
Friday afternoon forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton-September 2, 2022
Hurricane Danielle Satellite Imagery as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2, 2022
Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season