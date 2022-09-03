Isolated storms in spots through the evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun in west TN and north MS through sunset with isolated showers and storms for areas near the Mississippi River. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main risk. It will remain muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers or storms possible through midnight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible again by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

LABOR DAY: Expect clouds with some sun and a stray shower or storm with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

REST OF THE WEEK: Isolated rain chances will stick around each afternoon the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.