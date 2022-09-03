Governor: Plane circling North Mississippi landed

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi governor says a plane that threatened to crash into a store in Mississippi has landed safely.

The pilot of a small airplane circled over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning and threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.

Authorities believe the aircraft — a Beechcraft King Air C90A — was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot threatening to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

Benton County Sheriff’s office confirms that the plane landed safely East of Benton and Tippah County at 10:20 a.m.

The pilot was arrested, still haven’t been able to confirm his name.

Video shows a reportedly stolen plane circling above a community near Tupelo, Mississippi. (RACHEL MCWILLI)

