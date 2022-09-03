Friday Football Fever: Week 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 3 of Friday Football Fever did not disappoint, especially our Game of the Week.

A battle of two undefeated teams in Whitehaven between the Tigers and Germantown might’ve been the game of the year. A back-and-forth affair saw both teams score touchdowns in the final minute, with the game-winner coming on a perfect hook and ladder from the Red Devils. Germantown moves to 3-0 with the wild 24-21 win.

Elsewhere, Collierville continues their dominant start to the season with a 37-6 victory over White Station at home.

In Bolton, Dyersburg scores the commanding road win over the Wildcats, 46-12.

A big Shelby battle in Bartlett saw the Panthers take care of Arlington, 49-19.

A South Memphis/North Memphis showdown between Manassas and Fairley was all Bulldogs; they won 52-0. Fairley improves to 3-0 and has shut out all three opponents so far.

