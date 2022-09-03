Advertise with Us
College football playoff could expand soon

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football playoff expansion board votes to expand the playoff field to 12 teams by the 2026 season. 

The current CFB is limited to just four teams, which has made it extremely difficult for any school outside the power five to get in. 

The expanded 12-team bracket will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions as automatic qualifiers, along with the next six highest-ranked teams. 

The CFB board hopes the new bracket could go into effect as early as 2024.

