Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who went missing early Friday.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing in the early morning hours. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Her last reported location was on Carr Avenue, near S Willett Street.

Her description is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue, near the school’s campus.

Police say the woman frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was possibly in a dark color SUV traveling westbound on Central Ave.

Police say Fletcher’s phone was found smashed and the phone and her water bottle were found in front of a home on Central Ave.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

