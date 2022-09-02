WLOK’s Soul Stone Picnic returns to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WLOK’s Stone Soul picnic is back in the Bluff City this Saturday, September 3.

It’s a Labor day weekend tradition for Memphis, filling Overton Park Shell with the sounds of foot tapping music, and the holy ghost.

“I’ve never been to a city like this before,” Dorrit Gilliam said. “Where so many people can just sing. I think that’s amazing.”

It’s the longest running free gospel music festival in the region. The WLOK Stone Soul Picnic began in 1974. Both local and national gospel are expected to perform.

Several artists, Zacardi Cortez , Stevenson Clark, the Mellowtones, MBMC and more are scheduled to perform. Local vendors will be in attendance and Dogs from Memphis animal shelter will be present for adoption.

Dorrit Gilliam, business manager of the Gilliam foundation, says the Stone Soul Picnic serves as a tribute to music-loving Memphians and their support for WLOK, which has graced the Memphis radio airwaves for nearly half a century.

The stone Soul picnic is a free event and kicks off at 3p.m. Saturday.

WLOK Radio (Action News 5)

