Vols open college football season with big win over Ball State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols got the early jump on the college football season with a Thursday Night game in Knoxville against Ball State.

And that’s exactly what the Vols did against a team from the MAC. Have a ball!

Over at Neyland Stadium on the Hill, Tennessee fans piled in after waiting for this season with great anticipation. The Vols come in ranked just outside the AP Top 25 with something to prove.

And they showed it on defense the in second play of the game.

Ball State tried the double reverse, but the quarterback was hit as he threw.

The pass was picked off by Tamarion Mcdonald, and that set UT up in scoring position right away.

How ‘about a 1 play, 24-yard drive?

Hendon Hooker, the pass in the flat to Jalen Hyatt, Hyatt does the rest with the quick move and dive into the end zone.

.Just like that it 7-0 with just 45 seconds into the game.

After a field goal makes it 10-0.

Hooker later called his own number down close on the keeper around end -- 17-0 Tennessee.

The Vols go on to win it. Final score 59-10.

Tennessee’s next game is at Pitt on Sept. 10.

