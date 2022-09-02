USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
The following positions are available in Byhalia, Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven, Walls, and the surrounding area:
- Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) at $19.50 per hour
- Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) at $19.50 per hour
- City Carrier Assistant (CCA) at $18.92 per hour
More information about these positions will be available at the job fair.
Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits, a Thrift Savings Plan like a 401(k), vacation time and sick leave.
Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record.
More information about USPS job openings can be found here.
