USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.

We are committed to our workforce — beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.

The following positions are available in Byhalia, Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven, Walls, and the surrounding area:

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) at $19.50 per hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) at $19.50 per hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) at $18.92 per hour

More information about these positions will be available at the job fair.

Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits, a Thrift Savings Plan like a 401(k), vacation time and sick leave.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record.

More information about USPS job openings can be found here.

