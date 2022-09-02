Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

UofM football opens with youth up front

Xavier Cullens
Xavier Cullens(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are about to put to bed preparation for their opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend.

That means getting their new left tackle up to speed.

The 6′5″, 290 pound redshirt freshman Makylin Pounders, No. 66, earns the job of protecting the quarterback’s blind side. 

The Byhalia, Mississippi native is ready to go, according to Tigers Head coach Ryan Silverfield.

“His size and his athleticism are what you want. His footwork is getting there, as his ability to learn and grow,” said Silverfield.

In the immediate future, Florida transfer Chris Howard wins the job as the UofM’s field goal kicker.

He played sparingly with the Gators, but hit 9-11 of his field goal attempts, and was almost perfect on extra points, hitting 42-43 for his career. 

Tigers and Bulldogs kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington

Latest News

(Courtesy: PennLive)
Tiger men’s soccer falls at home to Xavier
Tennessee vs Ball State
Vols open college football season with big win over Ball State
American Football
Nationaly ranked No. 4 Northwest Mississippi looks to defend MACCC title
Memphis Tigers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
UofM receivers ready to prove their worth vs Mississippi State