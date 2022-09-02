Advertise with Us
Tiger men’s soccer falls at home to Xavier

(Courtesy: PennLive)
(Courtesy: PennLive)(WTOK)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team opened a 5-game home stand hosting the Xavier Muskateers.

Memphis was all over the Muskateers pounding shot after shot at the Xavier keeper.

Some of them were straight blasts. Others off-set pieces.

All were either saved or deflected like one shot from Christenson. The defender got a piece of right to the goalie.

Nil-Nil in the second half with less than 15 minutes to play. Xavier’s corner trickled through to Kendall Joiner and he toe-poked it into the upper left corner for the only goal of the night.

Xavier hangs on to win it. Final Score 1-Nil.

Memphis is 1-1-1 on the season

The Tigers’ next match host Wisconsin-Green Bay Saturday, Sept. 10.

The No. 23 ranked UofM will be on the road at ACC member Louisville fall to the Cardinals 3-2. The Tiger Women’s next play at 5th ranked Virginia Saturday.

