Suspects charged in shooting of Memphis police officer to make first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three people charged in a stolen car investigation turned ambush are expected to appear in Shelby County court Friday.

That investigation Wednesday afternoon led to three people being hospitalized with injuries, including two Memphis police officers.

The three men are each facing nine charges, each being accused of ambushing and shooting an officer.

Kayvus Jones, 23, Keyon Moore, 19, and Zancarrion Johnson, now 19, are the men charged in this incident.

Affidavit shows new details on Wednesday shooting of MPD officer

Johnson is the youngest person charged, celebrating his 19th birthday in Shelby County jail.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say as they were looking for stolen vehicles in the South Memphis area.

When officers began to leave the area, More and Johnson, both armed, followed an MPD officer, waited for him and ambushed him shooting at him and eventually hitting him in the right abdomen.

This was all caught on surveillance.

Police say Moore and Johnson then left the scene in a stolen Infiniti with another person, later identified as Jones.

While the officer that was shot fled for safety, other officers chased the three men.

Police say it was a 12-mile chase including the help of a helicopter.

The three were later detained and officers found seven guns in their possession.

The officer who was shot is home recovering. Another officer was injured in a crash related to the incident; the officer remains hospitalized.

So does a bystander who was also injured in the crash.

The three men all remain in Shelby County jail without bond.

They will be in court for a video arraignment Friday.

We will have a reporter in the courtroom and bring you the latest info on Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.