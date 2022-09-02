Advertise with Us
Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say

The crash scene on Graceland Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run in a stolen vehicle that had three children inside, police say.

Memphis police say they responded to the abduction at 4:53 p.m. after the suspect crashed his white Kia on Graceland Drive.

A father in a brown Toyota Avalon stopped at the scene to help when the suspect then jumped into the car and took off with three small children inside.

At 5:13 p.m., the children were found on Mary Lee Drive, where the suspect dropped them off before driving off in the Avalon.

The children are reported as safe.

The unknown suspect has a large gash on his forehead from the crash, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

