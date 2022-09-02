Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run in a stolen vehicle that had three children inside, police say.
Memphis police say they responded to the abduction at 4:53 p.m. after the suspect crashed his white Kia on Graceland Drive.
A father in a brown Toyota Avalon stopped at the scene to help when the suspect then jumped into the car and took off with three small children inside.
At 5:13 p.m., the children were found on Mary Lee Drive, where the suspect dropped them off before driving off in the Avalon.
The children are reported as safe.
The unknown suspect has a large gash on his forehead from the crash, police say.
This investigation is ongoing.
