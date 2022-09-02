Advertise with Us
Statewide grocery tax suspension saved Tennesseans 4% on almost any food, drink item

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you will be firing up your grills this Labor Day weekend.

The holiday comes just a couple of days after a month full of tax-free groceries here in Tennessee.

Many of us took advantage of the month-long grocery tax-free holiday, implemented by Governor Bill Lee last month.

The initiative saved people 4% on almost any food or drink item.

But that holiday has ended.

We caught up with George Brown, the Associate Communications and Engagement Manager of Kroger in Memphis who shared some tips to help customers continue saving now that the suspension is over.

“One of the best ways is to use your apps,” said Brown. “So there’s always these digital coupons in there. You always want to make sure you’re downloading those and using those.”

The USDA reports the price of food increased by a little over 1% from June to July of this year.

Food prices are up almost 9% from last year.

So, for this holiday weekend and now that the grocery tax-free holiday is over, couponing and following those money-saving tips will be helpful.

