Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

Superintendent Joey Hassell statement regarding his suspension
Superintendent Joey Hassell statement regarding his suspension(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially.

Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district.

In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his district-issued credit card for personal charges but that he always reimbursed the county for any expenses.

Using business cards for personal charges isn’t illegal, but it violates school policy.

Joey also admitted in the letter that he had failed to follow school board policy and is cooperating with the school board and their investigation into the situation.

He believes that once the investigation is done, it will show no wrongdoing.

Joey said, “I am deeply sorry that my conduct has brought a negative light to the great work that my staff and I have accomplished over the past five (5) years. The most important work in Haywood County Schools happens daily through our leaders, teachers, and support staff as they focus intently on our students and their individual needs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Demarcus Hull
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

Latest News

Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit.
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
On day one, newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy has a backlog of hundreds of cases to...
Nearly 500 pending trials await newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy
A man was arrested after a foot chase with police officers.
Man arrested after fleeing from police officers
Man shoots suspect in the thigh after being held at gun point.
Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him