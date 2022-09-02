Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially.

Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district.

In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his district-issued credit card for personal charges but that he always reimbursed the county for any expenses.

Using business cards for personal charges isn’t illegal, but it violates school policy.

Joey also admitted in the letter that he had failed to follow school board policy and is cooperating with the school board and their investigation into the situation.

He believes that once the investigation is done, it will show no wrongdoing.

Joey said, “I am deeply sorry that my conduct has brought a negative light to the great work that my staff and I have accomplished over the past five (5) years. The most important work in Haywood County Schools happens daily through our leaders, teachers, and support staff as they focus intently on our students and their individual needs.

