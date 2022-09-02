Small rain chances return over Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with temperatures in the 80s to around 90 with a southeast wind around 5 mph. Most areas will stay dry, but a shower or two is possible in northeast AR.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s with more clouds. A passing downpour is possible. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Clouds will mix with a little sun Saturday with a pop-up shower possible. It will be more muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90. Isolated showers or storms are little more likely Sunday with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more clouds and isolated showers or storms on Labor Day with highs in the 80s. Rain chances will stick around each afternoon the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

