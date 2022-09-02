Advertise with Us
Rev. ignites movement tackling police shortages, safe neighborhoods

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police departments nationwide are coping with critical staff shortages and are struggling to hire patrol officers, 911 operators and more.

Reverend Markel Hutchin, CEO of MovementForward and civil rights activist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the work happening in the city of Memphis and what it will take to ensure safe neighborhoods across American.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

