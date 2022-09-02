Qdoba is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Qdoba, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is coming to Memphis.

Lori Osley, QDOBA’s vice president of franchise development, says that they are still looking at multiple locations such as Germantown, Bartlett, and Southaven but plan on having 8-10 stores in the future.

Olsey says they have been in high demand from young professionals looking for fast but healthy food. This is what ultimately led to them possibly opening locations in Memphis.

Though Qdoba offers healthy options, they also provide food choices for everybody.

“I like to think the brand appeals to everybody because if you want some queso and chips, hey, you go after it, right? But if you want to go in there and you want to have a protein bowl or salad bowl? You know, we really appeal to everyone,” Osley said.

The Qdoba menu features bowls, burritos, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, and much more.

