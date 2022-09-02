Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane, which departed from Knoxville, crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, TX, according to officials. The pilot died in the crash and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, according to the preliminary report from the FAA.

Christopher Jensen, of Murfreesboro, was the pilot of the plane and died at the hospital following the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Richard Standifer. Standifer said there was one female and two males on board, identified as Kim Hazlewood of Livingston, TX and David Stoneking of Spring, TX. He also said all three were taken to the hospital.

Cirrus Aircraft released a statement following the crash, confirming the pilot was one of their employees. The full statement can be read below:

We are deeply saddened by the death of a Cirrus Aircraft team member involved in a Cirrus SR Series accident that occurred on Thursday, September 1 in Tomball, Texas near David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family, the aircraft occupants and all those affected. Cirrus Aircraft is actively supporting all appropriate authorities in the investigation. With respect to those involved and as the initial investigation begins, we will not comment on the accident details or speculate about the accident’s cause.

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of the plane crash at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place in Tomball.



Three passengers in the plane have been transported for treatment.



— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 1, 2022

The Cirrus SR-22 took off from McGhee Tyson Airport with three people and crashed on the way to David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport around 5 p.m. local time, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration.

As the plane was trying to land, it lost power and hit a tree, according to Standifer. The FAA reported Friday the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances.”

“The good lord is good,” Standifer said. “The plane was able to come to rest in between two houses, so it didn’t encroach on any of the residences.”

Standifer said there was a parachute deployed but it was attached to the plane. He said he believed it was used to slow the descent of the plane while it was going down.

Initial reports indicated that about 75 gallons of gas leaked from the plane, according to officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Initial reports indicated that about 75 gallons of gas leaked from the plane, according to officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board announced they were investigating the crash.

