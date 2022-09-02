Memphis Hustle season opener set

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle will tip off its new season at home Nov. 4 at the Landers Center in Southaven.

It’ll be a much anticipated season for the Memphis Grizzlies G-League affiliate with 2nd round draft pick Kennedy Chandler expected to get heavy minutes early at point guard.

The former Briarcrest High and University of Tennessee star was taken 38 overall in the June draft.

Plus, the addition of non-drafted Free Agent Kenny Lofton, Jr., who signed a two-way deal with the Griz after the draft.

Lofton was the hit of the Summer League with his burly body and bully ball style of play.

The Hustle opens against the Lakeland Magic Nov. 4th.

The 50-game NBA G-League season runs through March 25.

