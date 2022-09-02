Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll