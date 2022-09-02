Advertise with Us
Judge to revisit life sentence of man convicted in 2016 murder

Kwasi Corbin took the stand on Friday (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge is revisiting the life sentence of a man convicted of murder.

Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate.

She was shot and killed near Beale Street in 2016 while celebrating her upcoming graduation.

In April 2019, Corbin admitted on the stand that he opened fire into a crowd but did not mean to kill Johnson.

We’re working to learn what a judge could consider, including shaving off some prison time.

